Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $349.35.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $282.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.05. Carvana has a twelve month low of $179.24 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,211,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.06, for a total transaction of $19,083,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 816,157 shares of company stock valued at $276,979,656. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,995 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after buying an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after buying an additional 50,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,259,000 after buying an additional 316,844 shares during the last quarter. 54.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

