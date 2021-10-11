Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 37,255 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $9,698,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 14.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,543 shares during the period.

NYSE:CRI opened at $93.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.15 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CRI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

