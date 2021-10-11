CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock Position Lowered by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in CarMax were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,528,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $130.54 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.70 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMX. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.46.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total transaction of $3,421,577.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,923,796. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.