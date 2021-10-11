Carlsberg A/S’s (CABGY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $33.59 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

