Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $33.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.86. Carlsberg A/S has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Ringnes, Falcon, Baltika, Beerlao, and Chonqing. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Jacob Christian Jacobsen in 1883 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.