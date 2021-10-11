CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,440. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CareDx by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,227,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,885,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CareDx by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,748. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.83 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

