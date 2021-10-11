Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPSR. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,074,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 124,762 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $485,000. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPSR opened at $9.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

