CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 472 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 613,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after acquiring an additional 113,057 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $41,079,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $110.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 46.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

