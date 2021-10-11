CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 5,021 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Argent Trust Co grew its position in The TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,010 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 440,920 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 70,670 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 473,643 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 232,377 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

