CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 101,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total value of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,537,712 shares in the company, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 503,395 shares of company stock valued at $130,752,784 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $233.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.50. The company has a market capitalization of $224.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.22.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

