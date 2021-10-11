CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in American Tower by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $9,562,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $262.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.08.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.