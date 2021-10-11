CAPROCK Group Inc. Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

NYSE:CVS opened at $84.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.55. The company has a market cap of $111.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

