CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,137 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $446,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $245.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of -295.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.04. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

