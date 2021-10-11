Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.76.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their target price on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Capri alerts:

CPRI stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 41,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,419. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $61.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Capri by 132.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.