Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.84 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of PDCE opened at $48.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $41.22. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 605,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $20,911,000.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $78,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $843,040 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.