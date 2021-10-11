Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $165.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,953,838. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

