Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.31. 73,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,465,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $320.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.