Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $8.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 3.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.40. 7,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,445. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.16.

