Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.4% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,581,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,545,383,000 after buying an additional 207,978 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 19,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 329,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,253,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.24%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,739 shares of company stock worth $1,039,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.57.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

