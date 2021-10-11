Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $1.86 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,656 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $305,625,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.00. 43,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,062. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

