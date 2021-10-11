Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,729 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,986,000 after acquiring an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 365,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $115.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,787. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

