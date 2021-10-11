Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) to Hold

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has C$1.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of GPR stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$1.47. The company has a market cap of C$206.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$64.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

