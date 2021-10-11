Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 68.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFX stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$6.54. 335,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,473. The firm has a market capitalization of C$426.63 million and a PE ratio of 26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.78. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$4.45 and a 1-year high of C$11.06.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$334.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.