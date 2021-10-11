Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $53.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.23.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $39.76 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after buying an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 90.7% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 12,771,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,340,000 after buying an additional 6,072,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000,000 after buying an additional 1,833,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after buying an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

