Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Boosted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 1.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,628,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,596,000 after acquiring an additional 218,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Cameco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 79.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,095,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,278 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after acquiring an additional 946,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Cameco stock opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

