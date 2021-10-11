Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QRTEA stock opened at $10.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Read More: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.