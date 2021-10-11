Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canoo were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Canoo in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Canoo by 504.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Canoo in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canoo stock opened at $6.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.16. Canoo Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

