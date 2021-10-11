Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,765 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 46.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 111.9% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,157 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

FL stock opened at $47.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.86 and a 52 week high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.69%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

