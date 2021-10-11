Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Makes New $229,000 Investment in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATER. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $2,255,000. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $13,539,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aterian in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATER opened at $7.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $276.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.21. Aterian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.03 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 75.72%. Research analysts expect that Aterian, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Aterian from $5.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Aterian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Aterian from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Aterian from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aterian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur, Llc sold 68,406 shares of Aterian stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $489,102.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 259,406 shares of company stock worth $1,876,563 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

