Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $226,000 in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.10.

In other news, Director James P. Lederer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG stock opened at $121.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

