Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $241,000 Stock Position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verastem were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 2,501.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 378,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 61.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth approximately $972,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verastem in the second quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of VSTM opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $509.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Verastem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.