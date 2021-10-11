Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,278 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 41,215,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,807,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374,674 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,786,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,373 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,988,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 767,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,590,000 after acquiring an additional 409,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,419,000 after acquiring an additional 313,150 shares during the last quarter.

UDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

UDR stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,061.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,950 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

