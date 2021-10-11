Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Shares of IEUS stock opened at $68.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.