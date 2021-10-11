Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 973.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Shares of IEUS stock opened at $68.67 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.84.

