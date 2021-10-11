Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) PT Raised to $11.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CLMT. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $855.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $11.39.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 44.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 43.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 223,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

