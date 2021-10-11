Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.12 Million

Analysts expect that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce $167.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $167.30 million and the lowest is $167.00 million. Calix reported sales of $150.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $660.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $661.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $726.87 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $729.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million.

CALX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calix stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,514. Calix has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $57.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

