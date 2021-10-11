California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 79,164 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,634,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79,164 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.6% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $768,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $6,648,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in PayPal by 106.8% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in PayPal by 154.2% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 48,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 6.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock worth $11,463,923. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.92.

Shares of PYPL opened at $258.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $303.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.87.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

