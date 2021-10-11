California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 145,003 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.57% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $399,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,551,000 after buying an additional 1,230,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 410.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,326,000 after buying an additional 1,035,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,106,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $530,810,000 after purchasing an additional 429,427 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 130.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,945,000 after purchasing an additional 388,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $238.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.11 and a 200 day moving average of $248.10.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

