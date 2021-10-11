California Public Employees Retirement System Has $643.97 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,348,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,224 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.36% of Texas Instruments worth $643,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $66,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.27.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $195.24 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $141.33 and a 52-week high of $200.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average is $189.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.