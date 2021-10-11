California Public Employees Retirement System Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,755,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.8% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $1,050,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,333,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,407 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,617,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $169.76 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $171.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.33. The company has a market capitalization of $507.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.