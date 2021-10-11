Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Receives C$4.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFW shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Shares of CFW traded up C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.38. 156,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.54. Calfrac Well Services has a 52 week low of C$2.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The stock has a market cap of C$164.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$207.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$215.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald Mathison bought 175,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Calfrac Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calfrac Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.