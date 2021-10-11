CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CaixaBank stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 50,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

