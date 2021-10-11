BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $55,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $378,019 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $57.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.31 and a 52 week high of $68.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

