Burberry Group’s (BRBY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.32% from the company’s current price.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Burberry Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,220.83 ($29.02).

LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,829.50 ($23.90) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £7.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,919.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,028.54. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,324.78 ($17.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,267 ($29.62).

In other news, insider Marco Gobbetti sold 16,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,134 ($27.88), for a total value of £349,357.14 ($456,437.34). Also, insider Julie Brown sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,945 ($25.41), for a total value of £447,350 ($584,465.64). Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $82,473,024 over the last ninety days.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

