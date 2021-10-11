BTIG Research Raises Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target to $65.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LEGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $53.53 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.66 and a beta of -0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,104,000 after purchasing an additional 253,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

