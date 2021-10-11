Brokers Set Expectations for Marvell Technology, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marvell Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of MRVL opened at $64.62 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of -134.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,861,119,000 after buying an additional 16,279,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,238,317,000 after buying an additional 11,621,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,017,595,000 after buying an additional 7,520,258 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,873,000 after buying an additional 3,904,203 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.