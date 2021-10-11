Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Target Price at $163.70

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

TMUS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,463,274. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $151.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

