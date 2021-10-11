Brokerages Set NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) PT at $62.00

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY remained flat at $$53.55 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. NEXT has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.7582 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from NEXT’s previous dividend of $0.43.

About NEXT

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.