Brokerages Set Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) PT at $8.93

Shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TALK shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Italk in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 142,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $755,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,636,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,204,000. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALK traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.60. 703,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,309. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. Italk has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The business had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Italk will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

