Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target at $18.50

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.
LIFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.
In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $13.10.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
