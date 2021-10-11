Brokerages Set aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Price Target at $18.50

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

LIFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

In other aTyr Pharma news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 300,097 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,274,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 291,153 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 213,058 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 156,528 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.25. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 75.60% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

