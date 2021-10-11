Brokerages Set Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT at $66.71

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $48.77 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.87.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

